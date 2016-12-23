Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation supports the Free Hands and Koinoniko Pandopolio (Food Bank) programs

As part of its Christmas campaign to spread joy and give a helping hand to those in need this holiday season, the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation has recently announced its donation to two social programs run by the Municipality of Limassol called the ‘Free Hands’ program and ‘Koinoniko Pantopolio (Food Bank)’.

The ‘Free Hands’ program offers children, aged between 12-17, a safe place to be looked after until their parents finish work. ‘Koinoniko Pantopolio (Food Bank)’ provides food and other necessities to families that have been struck by the financial crisis circling the island over the past few years.

Following the announcement of its cooperation with the Cyprus Red Cross for the distribution of “1000 Packages of Love” and 1000 gift vouchers, to children in primary and middle schools, the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation has decided to make an invaluable donation to the Municipality of Limassol, which will give the two programs additional tools to continue supporting the children in need.

On the 9th of December, Mr. Andrey Dashin met with Mr. Andreas Christou, the mayor of Limassol, to personally present a cheque of 5,000 euros and deliver a large number of brand new school bags and stationary supplies, which will be handed out to children taking part in the ‘Free Hands’ and ‘Koinoniko Pandopolio (Food Bank)’ programs, as well as tables and chairs for the programs’ needs.

Mr Dashin commented on the donation saying: “As adults, one of our biggest responsibilities is keeping the idea of magic and hope, that the Christmas season brings, alive in children for as long as we can. I am happy to be able to help the families in need through these important programs and hope that these small presents may perhaps inspire the children, who represent our future, to work hard at school and be diligent with their studies.”

To find out more about the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation, please visit their website at: www.dashinfoundation.org οr connect via the Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/DashinFoundation/