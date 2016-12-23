Celine Dion not to sing at Donald Trump’s inauguration

The ‘Think Twice’ hitmaker – who has a residency in Las Vegas – was asked by Sin City hotelier Steve Wynn, a close friend of the future president, to sing at the celebrations on January 20, but is unable to do so, The Wrap reports.

And a Hollywood insider also claimed Wynn had approached Garth Brooks – who previously had a residency at one of the hotelier’s Las Vegas venues – to perform at the event, but he also declined the offer.

Meanwhile, KISS have also rejected an offer to appear at the inauguration.

When frontman Gene Simmons – a former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ contestant – was asked by TMZ if he would play the inauguration, his wife Shannon Tweed covered his mouth and said: “No!”

Gene then said: “I think people should get over it and move on. He’s our president and that’s it, end of story.

“We’re going to be touring Europe at the same time.”

Shannon then clarified: “That’s not to say they didn’t ask. They asked and he politely declined.”

As well as Celine, Garth and KISS, it has previously been claimed Sir Elton John turned down an approach to perform, while opera singer Andrea Bocelli is said to have agreed to be there, but then bowed out following a backlash from fans.

The future president’s team insisted to The Wrap they are not having problems securing entertainment for the inauguration.

Boris Epshteyn, communications director for the Presidential Inaugural Committee, said: “First class entertainers are eager to participate in the inaugural events.

“The inauguration as a whole will be an exciting and uniting celebration of freedom and democracy. We will be releasing further details at the appropriate time.”

‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant Jackie Evancho, 16, will sing the national anthem at the inauguration.