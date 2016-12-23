Chyna’s cause of death revealed

The late WWE wrestler passed away in April at the age of 45, and a coroner’s report has now revealed she had traces of sedative Valium, sleeping aid temazepam, muscle relaxant nordiazepam and painkillers oxycodone and oxymorphone, as well as alcohol, in her system.

According to the autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Coroner , multiple bottles of prescription medication were found at her apartment in Redondo Beach, California and her body was discovered there with a “bloody purge and foam coming from her nose and mouth.”

The coroner’s findings are unlikely to come as a shock as Chyna’s manager Anthony Anzaldo previously admitted he thought she had overdosed on prescription drugs.

Speaking a week after her passing, he said: “She was inappropriately taking her legally prescribed medication over the course of two to three weeks. On Sunday night, her body had enough.

“Her normal amount was one thing, but over the course of time she was increasing, and not properly.”

And Anthony has revealed Chyna was feeling “a little emotionally strained” in the days leading up to her death.

He explained: “She had been a little emotionally strained. She was really confronting some demons and she may have been taking a little bit more than normal.

“Every couple of days she’d be a little bit off of her game, a little loopy, like maybe she had taken too much but she was still coherent. It looked like she died peacefully in her sleep, there were no illegal drugs, no alcohol, it wasn’t like her home was a mess. At this time there’s no thought of it being an intentional thing.”

It was previously revealed coroner’s thought Chyna – whose real name was Joan Marie Laurer – had been dead for a few days before her body was found.

Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter said at the time: “Evidently either a friend or someone close to her hadn’t talked to her since Sunday and they went over there and went in and found her deceased or unresponsive. Paramedics were called and she was pronounced dead at the scene.”