German police arrest two men suspected of planning shopping mall attack

German police arrest two men suspected of planning shopping mall attack

It is not yet known if the arrests are connected in any way with Monday's attack in Berlin

Police special forces arrested two men suspected of planning an attack on a shopping mall in Oberhausen in the West German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, police said on Friday.

The suspects, two brothers aged 28 and 31 who were born in Kosovo, were arrested in the city of Duisburg after information provided by security sources, police said in a statement.

It was not clear if there was any connection with Monday’s attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people. Police are searching for a Tunisian suspect whose fingerprints were found inside the truck.

