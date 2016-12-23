Play “OH Yellow Trees” and help MTN to support the reforestation of Solea

MTN, with its innovative Christmas game “Oh Yello Trees!”, gets its friends into the Christmas spirit and at the same motivates them to support the reforestation of the Solea area that has been adversely affected by the disastrous fires that occurred last summer.

“Oh Yellow Trees!” is an app created by MTN in its page on Facebook, from which visitors can play and contribute at the same time to MTN’s effort to support the reforestation of the plot 16 in the Solea Forest. Each participation to the game will be sponsored by MTN with the amount of €1 which will be used to cover the costs of the reforestation.

The game is fun and festive. Participants help Santa Claus collect as many trees as possible by avoiding the flames. The more participations, the larger the amount that will be raised for the support of the reforestation. Visit MTN Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MTNCyprus/app/459898044134547/ and help Santa Claus collect as many yellow trees as possible, reinforcing this way MTN’s effort to contribute to the reforestation of the Solea area.

MTN always gives you more! This Christmas, we contribute to the restoration and maintenance of the natural wealth of our country.