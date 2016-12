All roads to Troodos have been closed amid heavy snowfall, police said on Friday.

Visibility in the area was limited, the force said, urging caution.

A hailstorm also rendered part if the Limassol to Paphos motorway near Paramali and Avdimou dangerous.

Police said bad weather conditions, mainly in higher areas, affected the road network and it urge motorists to be extra careful in their commutes.

Motorists should drive slowly, keep their distance, and keep their lights on, police said.