Three rocking, Greek bands in one place

There is a music festival of sorts on tonight which will bring together three of the most rocking bands in Greece at the moment.

Promising to give us all a hell of a night, the bands are The Big Nose Attack, The Noise Figures and Dr. Albert Flipout’s one CAN band – aka Mickey Pantelous.

This is the first time that these three bands have met on the DownTown Live music stage.

The Big Nose Attack is made-up of two brothers, calling themselves Boogieman on vocals and guitar and Little Tonnie on drums. The pair mix blues influence with untamed rock riffs to revive the vibe of American music in the 60s.

The blues, rock duo, began performing in 2011 in Athens. Four years and three albums later, they have earned the name of being one of the most restless bands in Europe as they are on a constant whirl-wind of tours. The brothers also don’t give festivals a miss either. With performances at the Suwałki Blues Festival, the Białystok Jesien z Bluesem, and the Rockwave Festival, they have proven that no one can escape the Big Nose Attack.

While The Big Nose Attack have the blues covered, The Noise Figures will bring a fuzz rock vibe to the evening. The duo from Athens, who began performing together in 2012, are George Nikas on vocals and drums, and Stamos Bamparis on guitars and vocals.

Nikas and Bamparis have released three albums, comprised of original songs. After the release of their third album, Aphelion in 2015, The Noise Figures completed two European tours and also performed hundreds of concerts in all major Greek cities.

They are well-known for their spunky vocals, massive guitar riffs and rocking tunes.

Dr. Albert Flipout’s one Can band – aka Mickey Pantelous, is a one-man band. Dr. Albert Flipout, a Greek/Danish musician, plays blues based music, with a sprinkle of rock and a hint of Avant Garde.

The doctor started out playing drums in a heavy rock band in his teens, where he discovered the blues and that he had a knack for playing the guitar. During military service in the Royal Danish Air-force he wrote his first songs, and then did some gigging in Athens during his second military service in the Greek Army. By 2003 he formed the Chess-mates, gigging and busking and in 2008 he put everything together and became a one-man band.

When asked about why he decided to take this route he said “well I’m a songwriter I’ve always been writing my own songs. I started out as a drummer but I was never satisfied with the front of the bands so I decided to step up front myself. I made a band mostly doing my own stuff, but then I had a hard time running the whole thing. I couldn’t get people into my trip. I wasn’t very good at booking gigs and arranging rehearsals and no one else in the band did anything and when some of the musicians started cancelling gigs, I simply shooed everyone away and was left alone with two choices, give up music or to do it myself. So I invented this character Dr Albert Flipout.”

Influenced by Captain Beefheart, Kurt Weill, Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones, the doctor is ready to entertain any audience with his bluesy melodies.

The Lost Dogs Festival

Performance by the The Big Nose Attack, The Noise Figures and Dr. Albert Flipout’s one CAN band. December 23. Downtown Live, Nicosia. 9pm. €18/15. Tel: 99-810011