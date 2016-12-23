Our View: Inappropriate behaviour from an ambassador of the Republic

LAST MONDAY an article appeared on a website named Apopseis.com, penned by Cyprus’ ambassador to Rome Tasos Tzionis. In the article, Tzionis, who had served as president Tassos Papadopoulos’ right-hand man, tries to highlight the significance and implications of Turkey’s view that the Cyprus Republic was ‘defunct’ with some very dense, legalistic arguments. He then looks ahead to January’s Geneva conference and by resorting to more dense, legalistic arguments concludes that President Anastasiades’ presence, representing the Greek Cypriot side, would lead to the dissolution of the Cyprus Republic.

It is the kind of sterile reasoning that the senior foreign ministry officials, fixated on procedure, which is considered an end in itself, have traditionally specialised in. It is a more diplomatic, if not oblique, way of expressing their opposition to a settlement. They demand the pursuit of a procedure that ensured there would never be a settlement, rather than openly saying they were against a deal. The ambassador’s former boss, Papadopoulos was the chief proponent of this approach that enabled him to carry on claiming that, while he was in favour of a settlement, serious disagreements over procedure, for which the other side was exclusively to blame, prevented real progress.

In the concluding paragraph of his article, ambassador Tzionis takes a swipe at Anastasiades for his December 1 agreement with Akinci, which, “if it leads to an agreement that will not be blocked or overturned by a referendum would signal the end of the Cyprus Republic, the future unknown.” In effect this is a thinly-veiled attack on Anastasiades, by an ambassador who has decided, like the young Papadopoulos, Lillikas, Sizopoulos et al that partition is an acceptable price to pay for preserving the Republic in its current form.

Tzionis, though, is not a party leader or newspaper columnist who can write and say whatever he likes. He is an ambassador serving the Cyprus Republic he wants to safeguard, but at same time he is attacking the head of state, publicly accusing him of, possibly, leading the country to an unknown future. He also expresses the hope that an agreement reached by the president would be overturned by the people. This is not appropriate behaviour from an ambassador of the Republic. When he briefs the Italian government about the Cyprus problem, does he also accuse his president of making a catastrophic agreement that would bring an uncertain future?

This is not a matter of free speech. There are restrictions on ambassadors as they represent the Republic and cannot be seen publicly to be undermining their head of state. If an ambassador like Tzionis feels strongly about a national issue, he could do the honourable thing and hand in his resignation. Then, he would be free to say whatever he likes about the president and take action to maintain the Republic, the standing of which, he is inadvertently undermining with his behaviour.