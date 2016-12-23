To war with the Mouse King

Just after Christmas the Rialto theatre in Limassol will put on a screening of a performance of The Nutcracker at the Royal Ballet on Tuesday.

This screening is very special as it celebrates Peter Wright’s 90th birthday with his much-loved production of this beautiful ballet, danced to Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score.

The Royal Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker, created by Wright in 1984, is the production par excellence of an all-time ballet favourite. It has drawn thousands of audience members into theatres since its creation and it will continue to do so, especially over the holiday season.

The story is set on Christmas Eve when Drosselmeyer the magician sweeps young Clara away on a fantasy adventure in which time is suspended. After giving the young girl a nutcracker doll and it being broken by her brother, Clara decides to sneak downstairs to check on the wounded doll when everyone else is asleep. On the stroke of midnight the family living room becomes a great battlefield and a magical journey takes Clara and the now animated Nutcracker, through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets.

Tchaikovsky’s glittering score, the gorgeous festive stage designs and The Royal Ballet’s captivating dancing including an exquisite pas de deux between the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Prince – make this Nutcracker the must-have Christmas experience.

The Nutcracker

Screening of the dance performance from the Royal Ballet. December 27. The Rialto theatre, Limassol. 6.30pm. €15/10. Tel: 77-777745