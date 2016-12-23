Zolotas free on bail

Greek shipowner Michalis Zolotas, one of the defendants in the trial over a €1mln payment to former Central Bank governor Christodoulos Christodoulou shortly after he left the post in 2007, was released on bail on Friday.

Zolotas is expected to appear before the court on January 16, when the case will be referred to the Nicosia Criminal Court.

His extradition to Cyprus was recenlty approved by the Greek supreme court despite the shipowner’s objections. Zolotas has been linked to former Laiki bank boss, the late Andreas Vgenopoulos.

In addition to Christodoulou and Zolotas, the charge sheet includes Greek businessman Kyriacos Magiras, Christodoulou’s daughter Athina, her ex-husband Andreas Kizourides, former Laiki official Michael Fole, and companies A. C. Christodoulou Consultants Ltd, Marfin Investment Group (MIG), and Focus Maritime Corp.

The case is based on the suspicion that the €1mln transfer from Zolotas’ Focus to Christodoulou’s consulting firm (technically owned by his daughter) was actually made on behalf of Vgenopoulos, who had also been on the charge sheet prior to his death last month, in exchange for Christodoulou’s collusion during the Greek financier’s 2006 takeover of Laiki.

Meanwhile, the International Arbitral Tribunal in Paris, where Vgenopoulos, MIG, and several other Greek investors, are demanding the return of their investment in Laiki from the Republic of Cyprus, which they claim is responsible for the lender’s eventual demise, has approved a motion by the Cyprus authorities to be allowed to issue a warrant for Magiras’ arrest.

The tribunal had instructed the Republic to refrain from arresting any of the key witnesses in the international dispute, so that they can appear before the court as needed in the hearings, slated to begin in the coming months.

In addition to bribery, the defendants are facing charges of transactions suggesting corruption, abuse of power, and money laundering.