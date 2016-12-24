Over 6kg of cannabis seized in separate drugs busts

Police have confiscated in total 6.5 kilos of cannabis in two separate drugs bust and arrested three men, two in Limassol and one in Paphos.

According to police, members of the drug squad, stopped two men, aged 19 and 22, who they thought were acting suspiciously on motorcycles in the Limassol area.

The two men tried to take off when signalled to pull over but the officers managed to stop them after firing two warning shots. During a search, police said they found 5.4 kilos of cannabis on them.

In the 22-year-old’s house, police also found another 5 grammes of cannabis. The two men were also found to have been driving the motorcycles without licences and insurance. They were arrested on suspicion so of importing, possession, use, and intend to provide others with drugs, and for traffic offenses.

A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday night in Paphos after police found in his vehicle during a routine check, 1.1kilos of cannabis. He was arrested for the possession and use of drugs, and after being questioned, he was charged and released. He is to appear before court at a later date.