The lines music crosses

The Cyprus Chamber Orchestra (CCO) will show how much can unite and erase differences with one single note, during its first event on Thursday with classical music masterpieces from W.A. Mozart Symphony, No 29, and J.S. Bach Concerto for violin and oboe.

Following its recent establishment and having been awarded with the prestigious Stelios Cyprus Bicommunal Award 2016, CCO will have its first performance at the Pallas theatre in Nicosia. For this first event, the artistic directors and founders of the Orchestra, Natalie Neophytou and Nihat Agdac, will appear as soloists.

The orchestra is a non-profit organisation that brings together around 20 Greek and Turkish Cypriot musicians to produce music of the highest level and perform around the island and abroad, promoting peace in Cyprus through the power of the music. The lack of a conductor allows the musicians to work as closely as possible together for the sake of the ensemble, music and their partnership. Neophytou and Agdac came up with the idea to form such an orchestra in London, where they were studying at Royal Academy of Music and Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Co-chairs of the bi-communal technical committee of culture, Androulla Vassiliou and Kani Kanol, will be honouring the event with their presence and addressing the audience with an opening speech.

Classical Music Concert

Concert by the Cyprus Chamber Orchestra. December 29. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 7.30pm. €10. Tel: 22-410181