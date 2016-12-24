Man stabbed during domestic row

A 30-year-old man was taken to Larnaca hospital early Saturday with a stab wound on his neck believed to have been caused by his wife during a domestic row.

According to reports, neighbours alerted the police at around 4am of a row between a couple in an apartment on Makarios Avenue, in Larnaca.

Officers who arrived at the apartment, found the 30-year-old with a stab wound on his neck and arranged for his transfer to the Larnaca general hospital where doctors stitched the wound. The man was kept for further treatment under police guard, until investigations on the case are concluded.

The man’s 33-year-old wife was taken in for questioning.