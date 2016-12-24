Nostalgia in art

The art work of Andros Efstathiou can still be seen at Kypriaki Gonia Gallery in Larnaca under the name Cyprus Mosaic in Time- The Need for Nostalgia until January 16.

Talking about this new collection, Efstathiou said “I always believed that quality art happens only at the specific time of its creation; not before, when it is only in the thought but also not later, when it is a finished creation.”

Efstathiou chooses this moment to approached the world of Cyprus in his work. He hears, sees, listens, thinks and paints the world around him.

In this way, he returns to the past, something that he was inspired to do after visits to the museums on the island. Five monumental paintings were developed from this feeling of nostalgia and depict the popular culture of Cyprus and its landscape.

All the island’s past, culture, tradition and beauty is all brought together in a two-dimensional form by the artist’s use of traditional folk motives, mosaics, carved scenes, archaic clay figurines and other forms of the ancient world and the younger folk culture, which in conjunction with the plant world (spikes, trees, plants) depicts a multi-layered composition.

Efstathiou, from Larnaca, studied in New York at the New York Studio School in Richwood Art Institute. He also obtained his MA in Fine Arts from the Northampton University. He has had numerous solo and group exhibitions.

Cyprus Mosaic in Time – The Need for Nostalgia

Solo exhibition by Andros Efstathiou. Until January 16. Gallery Kypriaki Gonia, 45 Stadiou Street, Larnaca. Monday-Saturday: 10am-1pm & 4.30pm-8pm. Sunday:11am-2pm & 4pm-7pm. Tel: 24-621109