‘We’re now among the poorest in Europe’, opposition parties slam government policies

OPPOSITION parties on Saturday slammed the government for its economic policies following reports on poverty in Cyprus and a new ECB study that said Cypriots had lost 40 per cent of their net wealth on average.

Main opposition party Akel, commenting on a survey released by the European Central Bank on Friday saying that Cypriot households recorded the largest decrease in the median value of wealth throughout Europe, said that this was “a sad first record” for the country.

According to the survey, the concentration of wealth among the euro zone’s richest has increased since the bloc’s debt crisis began, with poor families suffering the biggest drop in asset values – Cyprus showing the largest drop. Cyprus participated in the survey with 1,289 households among whom the value of net wealth decreased by around 40 per cent in 2014, the largest decrease throughout Europe.

“Cyprus has also the largest decrease in gross household income. This reduction is over 34 per cent,” said Akel’s spokesman Stefanos Stefanou in an announcement.

“Our country is European champion in the increase of income inequality, low wages, increasing job insecurity. From its ranking among the European average, Cyprus in recent years has found itself among the poorest countries in the Eurozone”.

“The fanfare and idealisations of those ruling in no way correspond to poverty, social insecurity and the severe reduction of revenue experienced by citizens,” Stefanou said. He added that it is imperative for a radical change of the “neoliberal austerity policies, undermining labour relations and shrinking the welfare state, followed by the Anastasiades – Disy government”.

The Green Party too said in an announcement that society wass suffering and that the government is “living in its own virtual reality”. The party referred to the findings of annual report of the statistical service, which it said “were disappointing”.

The statistics, the party said, concerning the risk of poverty and social exclusion “remain alarmingly high”.

“The risk of poverty and social exclusion for 2015 reached 29.9 per cent… also, a significant proportion of the population is living in households with very low work intensity index. This figure rose to 10.9 per cent recording a significant increase compared to 2012 which was only 6.5 per cent,” the party said.

“The success story of the economy has collapsed and the economic team of the government must finally address the real problems of citizens,” it said.

Citizens are going through difficult times, it said, and despite that the party received many requests for extraordinary support from families because of the holidays, “the government announced the closure of food banks and celebrates the supposed poverty reduction”.