Rocking the remains of 2016 away

If you are a rocker and you know it, you will sit right up in your chair when you hear that you can end your year off with the sounds of the Greek stoner, rock band Nightstalker.

Returning to our island after their summer gig the band is back with all that rock energy and stage presence that got everyone rocking in Limassol, only to do more of the same and more in Nicosia.

Argy (Vocals), Andreas Lagios (Bass), Tolis Motsios (Guitar) and Dinos Roulos (Drums) are on their way to present us with their new album entitled Above So Below at DownTown Live on Wednesday night.

The band was formed in 1989 by the lead singer and drummer at the same time, Argy. The four band members contributed to the revival of 70s style rock and have since become popular in the underground rock scene as pioneers of the heavy rock scene – or, as some may call it, stoner rock – and have earned a cult following.

But don’t go calling them stoner rockers if you want to stay in their good books as the members of the band reject the label by saying “We never accepted labels in music. I’ve always believed we play rock. In the early 90’s music press labeled us as grunge. Three or four years now they’ve been saying we play stoner. In five or six years, if we’re still on this planet, they’ll say we play something else.”

Having a classic rock and metal background, and influenced by the grunge rock of the early 90’s, the band managed to combine the raw rock ‘n roll simplicity with heavy riffs and hazy, psychedelic tunes. The band released a few tunes before their name started being passed around fans of heavy rock, something that happened in 1994 with the release of their first EP SideFX in 1994 and the first full-length release called Use in 1996. This was followed by the release of their third EP, The Ritual in 2000. The main characteristic of the band’s first decade of releases was the combination of drums playing and lead singing by Argy, and the productions of the albums.

The next full-length album, Just a Burn – released in 2004 – was the last album on which Argy played the drums. This album widened the band’s fan base and was the stepping stone towards the even bigger success of their next album Superfreak, which hit the airwaves in 2009. And things only got better in 2012 with their sixth album Dead Rock Commandos.

Heavy sound, groovy rhythms, intense bass playing and the power of Argy’s vocals are the secret of the music of Nightstalker. And the secret to lasting as long as they have is their raw rock ‘n roll simplicity, stunning riffs and electric haze – a combination that could keep them going for another 20 years in the music business.

Now with the release of their seventh album and with the organisation of the promotion company Undersound – a promoter that is dedicated to bringing us some of the best heavy psychedelic rock music – Nighstalker is sure to make sure 2016 ends with a bang.

The night will open by a performance by the band Orgasmatron at 9pm and then Crahs n Burn will take to the stage, before the main acts rocks the roof down from 11pm.

Tickets can be bought before the concert from Downtown Live in Nicosia, from the café Rembelio in Dali and from the Savino Rock Bar in Larnaca.

Nightstalker

Live performance by the band. December 28. Downtown Live, Nicosia. 9pm. Tel: 99-810011