White Christmas in mountains with rain expected in other areas

On Saturday, the weather will be intermittently cloudy with local showers and isolated thunderstorms. In the mountainous and hilly areas, there will be snow. The temperature will rise to 12 degrees centigrade inland and on the west coast, around 14 degrees on the other coasts and 2 degrees higher in the mountains, where local frost will prevail.

Christmas eve will remain mainly cloudy with local showers and isolated thunderstorms. In the mountainous and hilly areas snow is expected.

On Christmas day, the weather will be mostly cloudy with local showers, isolated thunderstorms, while in the mountainous and hilly area, snow is expected.

On Boxing day, the weather will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. In the mountainous and hilly snow is expected. On Tuesday, the weather will initially be partly cloudy with possible isolated rains but will soon become mostly sunny.