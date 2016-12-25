Annual Boxing Day swim to raise funds for charity

THE traditional Boxing Day swim will get underway in Paphos again on Monday when dozens of swimmers, most of them sponsored, will plunge into the water to raise money for charity.

For the ninth year in a row, the annual tradition will see swimmers, some of them pensioners and some in fancy dress, enter the water off Vardas Beach in Kissonerga, near Paphos, at 11 am and stay in the water for fifteen minutes.

Dot Bailey, 75, has braved the elements for the last four years, and this year will see her again raise money for Paphiakos and CCP animal welfare.

“I will be wearing my Paphiakos T-shirt over my swim suit as we’re not allowed to wear wetsuits or flippers,” she said.

Bailey said that all of the participants from her charity, there are four this year, will hold hands and run into the sea when the whistle is sounded at 11am and remain in the water until a second whistle is blown at 11.15 am.

Paphiakos and CCP animal welfare is a non-profit charity founded in 1982. It provides numerous services including veterinary clinics in Paphos and Polis, a tea shop, charity shops and a rescue line and a rehoming service. The shelter is a home to numerous donkeys, horses, dogs, cats, rabbits and goats.

This year for the first time, a dog will also be raising money for the animal charity.

Elsa is a German shepherd who was adopted from the shelter by Paphiakos driver Kevin Mulcahy. Bailey said she is a lovely animal and is also being sponsored for her swim. Usually six or seven swimmers represent the charity, but Bailey said only four are able to take part this year.

However, she said one woman who usually swims has already sponsored her 50 euros for every minute that she stays in the water.

“She said, you can’t be beaten by a dog,” she laughed.

Bailey said that it looks like the water will be much colder than last year and she is ‘dreading’ it, but added that she is determined to take part and that it’s all for a good cause.

“All of the money raised by us will go towards the upkeep of the shelter’s 1,200 animals and the necessary upgrading of the quarantine area.”

Stuart Swallow, is also a regular participant. He has taken part for the last seven years, and said that members from the UKCA (United Kingdom Citizens’ Association) would be swimming again this year.

This year, as he has done for the last years, Swallow will be partnering Sean Smithurst, a 48-year-old Paphos resident who will be swimming to raise awareness and funds for the Margarita Liasidou foundation, which supports people which special needs.

“Sean has Down’s syndrome and is a mad keen swimmer, so I do this with him so that his parents won’t worry. Sean and I will swim out to some rocks and back and so are in the water for at least 20 minutes or so.”

Swallow said that there are usually ‘a good bunch of people’ at the event, around 30 to 40 swimmers and hundreds of spectators on the beach and the cliffs.

Sean’s mother, Christine, said that her Elvis-mad son loves swimming and has already raised 500 euros in sponsorship.

“He’s hoping to raise more by the time he swims. He will be dressing up in a satin nightdress.”

Many people take part in fancy dress, some only wear theirs for photos, and then strip off to regular swimming attire to swim, which is what Sean will be doing, said his mum.

Swallow said that he is hoping that the water won’t be freezing this year.

“We have only had one bad year where there was a storm on Boxing Day and last year the water was around 18 degrees, which was nice.”

Tea and coffee at the event will be served by Pafiakos with proceeds going to the charity.

“It’s a fun event and a great way to spend Boxing Day,” said Swallow.

The Boxing Day charity swim takes place at 11 am at Vardas Beach in Paphos