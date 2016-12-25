The capital of culture takes the crown

The European Capital of Culture – Paphos 2017 – will honour a number of artists who played a key role in the artistic development of the island and also made an impact on the international art scene with an exhibition entitled Departing Mythologies.

The exhibition, opening on Wednesday, will bring together the most representative works of the artists involved. By bringing to the public eye the works that marked their artistic course, the exhibition symbolises the bridging of the past, the present and the future.

Departing Mythologies is a landmark exhibition for the European Capital of Culture – Paphos 2017, as it will take place just a few days before the official taking over of the title and it is also the beginning of the great cultural year set to follow.

The artists whose work will be shown are painters Stass Paraskos, Costas Economou, Andreas Charalambides, George Kotsonis, Christos Christou and Christos Foukaras, together with sculptors Andy Hadjiadamou and Kypros Perdios.

During their long career, each one of these artists have touched on elements of the island and its people, while also bringing influences from abroad onto their canvases.

Departing Mythologies

Group exhibition. Opens December 28 at 7pm until February 28. En Plo, Castle Square, Paphos. 10am-1pm and 4pm-7pm. Tel: 26-932014