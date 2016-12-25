I’m a geek and I know it

The word geek used to mean something totally different. Now, being a geek has taken on a kind of rock star status – among other geeks anyway.

So, if you are geek and you know it, join the final GeekOtopos event for the year, which will be a screening of an episode of Doctor Who.

On Boxing Day join your fellow geeks to watch the Doctor Who Christmas Special and also be part of a live podcast that will be going down after the screening, where you can share your opinions and impressions about the episode.

Doctor Who Christmas Special

Screening of Doctor Who, season 5, episode 12. December 26. GreekOtopos, Xanthis, Nicosia. 7pm. Contact: geekotopos@gmail.com