Peyia to get ambulance after more than a decade

By Bejay Browne

AFTER more than a decade of waiting, Peyia municipality will finally get a public ambulance to serve the community in January, according to the mayor.

Mayor of Peyia Neophytos Akourshiotis said that the move is important for the community as until now residents have had to rely on emergency services from Paphos general hospital, more than a 20-minute drive away. The new service will mean that lives will be saved, he said.

“Four years ago, we had someone die of a heart attack in one of the coffee shops as the ambulance from Paphos general hospital took so long too long to arrive,” he said.

Last year, following the government’s approval to create four new medically staffed stations in Cyprus, including one in Peyia, the head of the health ministry’s ambulance service, Riana Constantinou, said that the goal was to reduce response time to under ten minutes in urban areas and under 20 in rural areas.

Of the four new stations at Klirou near Nicosia, the old Limassol hospital, and Oroklini in Larnaca, Peyia is the only one to yet go ahead. They are staffed by 24 specially recruited emergency response staff.

Constantinou said that a number of nurses have been trained to cope with emergencies and the drivers were specially trained in emergency response a few years ago.

“It has taken so long because of the crisis and there was no money. They didn’t want to give money to employ nurses,” said the mayor.

The new ambulance will be stationed at Peyia fire station, which has been upgraded.

According to Peyia councillor, Linda Leblanc, who has been campaigning for an ambulance service and state medical centre in the municipality for more than a decade, portable cabins for staff, as well as a new wall and paving were added in anticipation, a year ago.

“It’s a step in the right direction, but originally, we also wanted a small clinic which would have a doctor a couple of days a week,” she said, explaining that this would avoid the need to travel to Paphos for minor procedures.

“Geroskipou has one, and they are so much closer to the hospital than us.”

She also expressed concerns that the new ambulance staff are not trained up to British and EU paramedic standards, although they have undertaken some government-funded training.

John Thompson, CEO and chief paramedic of Phoenix a privately run ambulance service which has been operating in Peyia and Paphos since 2008, agrees.

“It takes at least three years to train as a paramedic in the UK and here they are completing around nine to twelve months of training,” he said.

He added that the recently trained staff are more comparable to the UK’s emergency medical technicians, rather than fully trained paramedics.

Thompson said that his service had offered advice to the health ministry, but the offer was never taken up.

“In the UK, private companies work alongside the NHS, as they are overstretched, and this is something we would like to do here,” he said.

In 2012, Pheonix based an ambulance in Coral Bay in Peyia and now offer a private service to those that sign up. It costs 480 euros for a couple’s annual membership.

Akourshiotis said that the brand new, fully equipped public ambulance will operate 24 hours a day, and will also serve the communities of Kathikas, Inia, Kissonerga, and other surrounding areas.

“There will be 12 emergency staff who have been fully trained in Nicosia and will cover 24 hours a day. They have been waiting for more than two years to start work,” he said.

The mayor noted that currently it can take a long time for an ambulance to respond from Paphos general hospital, as first they have to travel to Peyia, then find the patient’s home, which can be confusing and then take them all the way back to Paphos hospital.

“This will cut the time dramatically and save lives,” he said.

The suggestion of a new state clinic to serve Peyia is also being supported by Green MP, George Perdikis who has raised the question of a proposed ambulance base, along with that of state clinic in Peyia, a number of times in parliament.

Leblanc said a state clinic to serve the area is a necessity.

“We have around 6,000 residents in Peyia during the winter period, which mushrooms to around 25,000 to 30,000 visitors and residents during the summer, there is a great need for this facility.”