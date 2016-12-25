Pure electric McLaren P1 caught on camera

McLaren’s first electric vehicle, based on the McLaren P1, has taken to the Goodwood Race Circuit for the first time as part of the car’s exhaustive testing regime.

Behind the wheel, and in charge of the tunes, was Leo (aged four-and-a-quarter). After a couple of laps, he pronounced the car ready for delivery. And immediately added one to his Christmas list.

The diminutive Ride-On McLaren P1 is aimed at enthusiasts under the age of six and differs from its larger brother in two important areas. Firstly, it has a central driving position – just like the iconic McLaren F1. Secondly, the young will be able to experience what adults never could: an open-top McLaren P1. Yet cleverly the design still retains McLaren’s signature dihedral doors. And like every McLaren, its acceleration is startling. The zero to maximum speed dash takes just two seconds, maximum speed being a heady 3mph.

The car surges into life via a one-button stop/start function. An MP3 player and audio system is standard and helpfully already pre-programmed with every popular nursery rhyme. It also features a reverse gear in addition to its three speed, forward transmission. Handy if you’ve arrived early for your appointment with Father Christmas.

The Ride On, electric McLaren P1TM is the first officially licensed product from McLaren Automotive and is now available from most McLaren Automotive retailers.