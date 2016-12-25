A small suitcase of songs

Greek Cypriot singer Alkinoos Ioannides will return to our island for three performances as part of his Small Suitcase tour.

Accompanied by his follow travellers, the singer, composer and lyricist will present songs from his latest album, as well as songs from his long career.

His latest album, entitled Mikri Valitsa (Small Suitcase) is dedicated to “both those forced to leave their homeland and those who feel their homeland has deserted them”. Drawing on inspiration and wanting to write about the situation in Cyprus and the current situation in Syria, Ioannides sings about the hardships refugees face.

This is not the first time the singer has written songs about matters very close to his heart. Considered to be a part of the alternative music scene, Ioannides’ songs are more like poetry set to music. Their deep meaning, coupled with lyrical music, is what have drawn generations to his music.

For his two performances in Limassol and his performance in Nicosia, Ioannides will be joined by Yiorgos Kaloudis on the acoustic cello and Cretan lyra, Manolis Pappos on the bouzouki and lute, Fotis Siotas on the violin, and Dimitris Tsekouras on the double bass.

Alkinoos Ioannidis

Live performance by the Greek singer. December 28-29. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €20. Tel: 77-777745

December 30. Downtown Live, Nicosia. 10.30pm. €30/20.