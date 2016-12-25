Travel back to Greece of the 30s and 40s

In the week between Christmas and New Year things calm down a little and the everyday stress of real life gives us a bit of a break so why not use this time wisely and get out more.

There are lots of music events around, but the one at Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre in Paphos on Wednesday will take us back to the good old days of the 30s and 40s with a live performance by Sotiris Karageorgis, Stelios Cacoyannis and Evagoras Karageorgis.

The three musicians will perform a tribute to rembetiko music at 8pm.

After the Asia Minor Catastrophe in 1922, the Greek folk song, grafted by the colours and perfumes of Smyrna composers, saw an unprecedented rise. Many composers and songwriters were inspired by the circumstances which led to the development of many different musical styles. New tunes, rhythms and lyrics were born to mark the way a group of people felt.

To celebrate this age and its music, the three performers will present songs by Toundas, Papaioannou, B Papazoglou Chatzichristos, Vamvakaris, Genitsaris, Skarvelis, Bagianteras, Roukounas, Ntalgkas, Bakalis, Tsitsanis and Mitsakis.

Musician, teacher and composer Sotiris Karageorgis is no stranger to the cultural centre and to the music scene of Paphos as a whole. Karageorgis has been involved in choral music and general Greek music for many years.

Evagoras Karageorgis is musician, teacher and composer who has worked with Cypriot and Greek music. He has written classical music, music for theatre and television and has performed his own musical compositions and songs in several concerts.

Stelios Cacoyannis worked with Sotiris Karageorgis for many years and has performed many of Karageorgis’ songs. His distinctive mellow and soulful voice, along with his extensive knowledge of Greek music, makes him the perfect man to complete the trio.

A Music Tribute to Rembetiko Greek Songs of 30s and 40s

With Sotiris Karageorgis, Stelios Cacoyannis and Evagoras Karageorgis. December 28. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8pm. €8. Tel: 70-002420