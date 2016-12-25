Our View: Demand for UN Security Council P5 in Geneva is a spoiling tactic

THE VOCIFEROUS demands for the presence of the five permanent members (P5) of the UN Security Council at the international conference in Geneva, made by the rejectionist parties and inexplicably endorsed by President Anastasiades, have died down in the last week. Perhaps the rejectionists are taking a break for Christmas and will bring it up again after Boxing Day, as the Geneva meeting draws closer.

Why do they think the presence of the P5 would be beneficial for the Greek Cypriot side? Nobody has bothered answering this, as if the answer was self-evident which it quite clearly is not. The origins for the demand date back to the seventies, when after the invasion, the Soviet Union kept calling for an international conference on Cyprus – fully aware the West would never agree to Soviet interference in a dispute among Western allies – and Greek Cypriot parties adopted it as their rallying call.

After the rejection of the Annan plan in 2004, the then president, Tassos Papadopoulos announced a new policy of preventing the Americans and the British undertaking any initiatives on the Cyprus problem. He set the condition that before any new peace initiative was undertaken each of the P5 would have to have been consulted and given their consent. This philosophy is behind the demand for the presence of the P5 in Geneva by the rejectionists.

It was thought up as a spoiling tactic by Papadopoulos back then and is considered as such today by his political heirs. We can only speculate that they would like to see Russia at the conference because Moscow is opposed to a settlement – Russia’s ambassador to Nicosia was the only foreign diplomat present at Tuesday’s anti-settlement seminar organised by the rejectionist parties – and could help scupper a possible deal. After all, the ultimate objective of Diko, Edek, Solidarity, Greens and Alliance is to prevent an agreement so their insistence on the presence of the P5 in Geneva could only be seen as serving their grander scheme. If there was a possibility the P5 would work constructively to help the two sides reach a compromise, the rejectionists would not want them present.

The probability of the P5 being in Geneva is extremely low, even if three of the five had indicated a willingness to participate. France’s President Francois Hollande, asked during his brief visit to Cyprus earlier this month, whether his country was interested in taking part, diplomatically answered that France was prepared to play a useful role in the procedure and was willing to respond positively. Russia’s ambassador Stanislav Osadchiy repeatedly said his country was prepared to attend if it was invited, while earlier this week US ambassador Kathleen Doherty responded in the same way when asked if the US was interested in attending the conference. If the UN invited the US, it would go to Geneva she said. Britain would be present as guarantor power, while China has shown little interest in the matter.

President Hollande and the ambassadors expressed an interest in attending because they know there would be no invitation from the UN. Both sides in Cyprus would have to agree to the P5 being invited and the Turkish side would not consent to such move, especially as the participants of the international conference had already been agreed at the December 1 dinner between Anastasiades and Akinci. The UN would not dare to undertake an initiative that had the potential of preventing the conference from taking place.

The only other option, in the unlikely event the P5 wanted to attend, would have been for the Security Council to have asked the UN Secretary-General to make the arrangements which would require many weeks, if not months of consultations beforehand. And there would have to be unanimity, which is not a given, as Russia and the US would not want to upset President Erdogan to whom both show great deference. Matters are further complicated by the fact that a new Secretary-General takes over from Ban Ki-moon on January 1.

In short, the P5 will not be taking part in the Geneva conference on January 12, regardless of how loudly the rejectionists call for their participation and how often Anastasiades declares that “they must be present at the conference.” The most that could be expected, as a face-saving solution, would be for ministry officials from the P5 to be in Geneva as observers. The low-level representation with observer status, if it materialises, would put the Cyprus problem into perspective, showing our politicians that nobody – not even Russia which has an agenda – outside the island considers it a major international problem in need of the direct involvement of the P5. We should be content that the EU will be there.