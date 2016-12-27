More than 1,500 families ‘adopted’ over Christmas

More than 1,500 families have received help as part of the campaign ‘Adopt a family for Christmas’, the Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council (PVCC) announced on Tuesday.

The group said that as part of its campaign, organised for the fourth consecutive year, “private individuals, companies, organisations, institutions and many other agencies have offered Christmas food, toys and other gifts, supermarket coupons and other items necessary for the Christmas table”. The donations, the PVCC said, were given to 1,500 families in need islandwide.

It added that the delivery of the Christmas packages was very emotional both for the volunteers but also for the families that received them.

Recipients, it said, shed “tears of relief” following the realisation that “someone cares for them … and for their children to have a gift to open, but also gave them strength and hope to continue their struggle”.