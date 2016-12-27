Anastasiades to travel to Athens for consultations ahead of Geneva talks

Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides on Monday announced that President Nicos Anastasiades would be travelling to Athens on Friday to meet Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras, ahead of the Geneva talks. The foreign Ministers of both countries, Ioannis Kasoulides and Nikos Kotzias, will also be present at the meeting.

The spokesman also said that foreign ministry officials from Greece and Turkey will meet this week to lay the groundwork ahead of the Cyprus conference in Geneva and facilitate a meeting between Tsipras and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Christodoulides said that the efforts are being intensified, adding that Anastasiades would also consult with Greek Cypriot chief negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis.

The spokesman pointed out that negotiations were at a crucial juncture, adding that all efforts now aimed at creating those conditions at the negotiating table that would help yield a positive outcome on the discussion for security and guarantees in Geneva.

Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have been engaged in UN-backed talks since May 2015 with a view to reunite the island under a federal roof.

They decided on December 1 to meet in Geneva on January 9, 10 and 11, 2017. On the 12th of January a multilateral conference on Cyprus will begin in Geneva.