Cyprus the best winter bargain for Brits

December 27th, 2016 Cyprus, featured 0 comments

Cyprus the best winter bargain for Brits

UK holidaymakers planning a winter sun break in the New Year should head to Cyprus for the lowest prices, according to a new study, the UK Press Association reported on Monday.

A survey of 12 resorts where sterling has rallied in recent weeks found that UK tourists will find the best bargains in Paphos, the news agency said.

Combining the cost of a one-week package holiday with evening meals and drinks, a trip to the joint 2017 European Capital of Culture is just £339 per person, according to research by Post Office Travel Money.

This is almost 19% cheaper than holidays in the Canary Islands of Lanzarote (£416) and Tenerife (£417).

The pound increased by more than 6% against the euro between November 2 and last week, rising from 1.11 euro to 1.18.

The US city of Orlando was the cheapest long-haul destination featured in the report, with holidays there setting UK travellers back £752.

Cancun in Mexico was the cheapest long-haul beach resort at £815. The Mexican peso is weaker against the pound than a year ago, giving UK tourists almost 1% more cash to spend.

The most expensive location included in the study was Montego Bay, Jamaica, at £1,288 followed by Dubai, United Arab Emirates, at £1,212.

Andrew Brown, of Post Office Travel Money, said: “Sterling’s recent rally means that holidaymakers will not have to dig quite so far into their pockets as they would have had to do a few weeks ago.

“However, there are big differences in prices among winter sun resorts and these can really have an impact on the overall holiday budget.

“Bargain-hunters will be well advised to add the cost of meals and drinks in resorts to the price of a holiday package to find the destination that will give them the best overall value.

“In places like Dubai, where meal and drinks prices are high, booking all-inclusive packages will keep their costs down.”

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2015. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close