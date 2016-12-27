Liverpool look to leapfrog Chelsea

December 27th, 2016 English Premier League 0 comments

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp

Liverpool will look to leapfrog Manchester City and climb into second position in the table with victory over mid-table Stoke on Tuesday.

Stoke’s Ibrahim Afellay could play for the first time since suffering knee ligament injury.

However, Marko Arnautovic is still suspended after getting a red card against Saints earlier this month.

Reds defender Joel Matip is not expected to play despite making a good recovery from an injury.

Philippe Coutinho is also not likely to play after suffering an ankle injury as well.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said, “Stoke is a bit between Everton and Man City. The second child if you want.

“It’s not important when [Stoke] beat us last time. It’s not important about the history…

“Everybody is on fire, we are all on track, that’s a really good thing. Stoke have the same idea. Very, very important game, I’m really looking forward to it. Atmosphere changes everything, hopefully all our supporters are re-charged

 

