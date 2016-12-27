Mountain roads closed to weather conditions

Police announced on Tuesday that the following roads in mountain areas remain closed to all vehicles due to the weather conditions:
Karvounas – Troodos
Platres – Troodos
Prodromos – Troodos
The Spilia – Lagoudera road remains closed to all vehicles due to the landslide of large soil volume.
The following roads are open only to vehicles equipped with snow chains or with four-wheel drive:
Palaichori – Agros
Alona – Agros
Machairas – Kionia
Kakopetria – Karvounas
Kakopetria – Pinewood – Kakopetria
Kakopetria – Spilia – Agia Irini
Pedoulas – Prodromos
Prodromos – Platres
Prodromos – Lemithou
Moutoullas – Pedoulas
Pedoulas – Kykkos
The Pedoulas – Kykkos – Kambos, Kykkos – Milikouri and Kambos- Orkontas, are dangerous as there have been land and rock slides.
Drivers are urged to be extremely careful, to drive at low speed, to maintain safe distance from vehicles ahead and keep their car lights on.
Police also warned that drivers must keep in mind that due to constantly changing weather conditions the situation on the roads, especially in mountain areas, presents constant challenges.
