Nicosia buffer-zone gathering on January 10 to amass support for Geneva talks

An initiative by trade unions and peace platforms across the divide aims at attracting people in a new gathering in the Nicosia buffer zone, on January 10, to express their support for talks that will be ongoing at that time in Geneva.

According to an announcement, organisers include the Pancyprian Federation of Labour (PEO), the bicommunal peace initiative “United Cyprus” and the Turkish Cypriot “Solution and Peace Platform”, who aim to send a message in favour of the peace process and “demand from the leaders to return with good news for the cause of peace”.

The event is scheduled to take place on January 10, 2017, at 6pm Cyprus time at Çetinkaya stadium, near the Ledra Palace.

Organisers are extending an open invitation to groups and parties and other “forces who believe in the prospect of a settlement and of reunification” to join forces with them. The names of all supporters of the event will be announced on January 5 at 10am, during a press conference at the Home for Cooperation in the buffer zone.

