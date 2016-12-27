Police rescue skier lost in Troodos

Police rescued a 39-year-old woman on Monday who was lost in the Troodos forest while skiing.

According to the police report, the Troodos police station was alerted at around 4pm that a 39-year-old woman went missing while skiing.

Officers who went at the area on a snowmobile, found the woman’s 41-year-old husband who told them his wife went off-piste while skiing and got lost in the forest in adverse weather conditions, police said.

The woman was located some two and half hours later, police said, and was taken to the ski centre in good health.