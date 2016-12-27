Road tax renewals begins January 9

December 27th, 2016

The transport department has announced that motorists can renew their road tax from January 9 onwards, until March 11.

Failure to meet the deadline will entail a €10 fine plus 10 per cent of the amount due.

The tax can be paid through the web http://rtd.mcw.gov.cy, or at cooperative and commercial banks, citizen service centres, post offices, or at the road transport department.

A valid MOT certificate and insurance are necessary for renewal.

Police checks will begin on March 12.

People who do not wish to renew their road tax for 2017 must notify the transport department, either by submitting a certificate of destruction, obtainable from car recycling centres, or an immobilisation form, to avoid being fined.

The department urged motorists to renew their road permits early to avoid a system overload that could lead to delays and inconvenience.

Reminders will not be sent to registered car owners.

 

