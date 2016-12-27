Shots fired at parked cars in Yeroskipou

Two cars owned by a Yeroskipou family were damaged by shots early Tuesday at their house.

According to police a 50-year-old man from Yeroskipou reported at around 1.30am that two shots were fired at his house, and that he saw a white double cabin pick-up truck leaving the area after the shooting.

Following investigations, police said, it emerged that the shots damaged the rear bumper of one car and the front bumper of the other. The cars belong to the 50-year-old’s wife and son.

The family told police they have no differences with anyone.