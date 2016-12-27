Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher dies at 60

Carrie Fisher, who rose to fame as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films and later endured drug addiction and stormy romances with show business heavyweights, died on Tuesday, People magazine reported, citing the family’s publicist.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement from family spokesman Simon Halls read. Carrie was 60 years old.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers,” it added.

Carrie was taken ill on a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23.

Tributes have poured in for the actor, who went on to appear in three Star Wars sequels including 2015’s seventh film in the franchise, The Force Awakens.

Star Trek actor William Shatner tweeted: “I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.”

Fisher had appeared to be stable in hospital in California following her medical episode on a United Airlines flight on Friday.

Her mother Debbie Reynolds tweeted on Christmas Day: “Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it.

For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes.”

Carrie is survived by her daughter Billie, 24.