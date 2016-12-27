Swansea city sack manager Bradley

Swansea City have sacked American manager Bob Bradley, the Premier League’s second-bottom club said on Tuesday in a statement on their official Twitter feed.

Swansea lost 4-1 at home to West Ham United on Monday and stand level on 12 points with basement side Hull City after 18 games with three wins and three draws.

Bradley, the first American to manage in the Premier League, was appointed at the start of October, but he won only two games out of the 11 he was in charge for.

The 58-year-old took training on Tuesday morning, but his departure was confirmed in a club statement.

“We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time,” Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said.

“Unfortunately things haven’t worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.”