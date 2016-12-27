Three-year old injured after drunk father was six times over the limit (Updated)

Police on Tuesday urged members of the public to act responsibly when drinking after a three-year-old girl ended up in hospital following a road accident on Monday caused by her 32-year-old father who was six times over the limit.

The man’s 32-year-old’s heavily pregnant wife was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

According to police, the accident occurred on Monday night on a Nicosia main road when the car crashed into a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man.

The three-year-old suffered a fractured skull and was transferred to Makarios Hospital, where she was kept for treatment at the paediatric surgery department. The driver’s 31-year-old pregnant wife was also taken there as a precaution due to her advanced condition.

The man who was also injured, was taken to Nicosia general hospital but refused to be examined, police said. The preliminary alcohol test he was given indicated he had 150mg of alcohol in his blood instead of the permitted limit which is 22mg, while a subsequent blood test indicated it was 134mg.

“The irresponsibility exhibited by the driver, directly compromised both his three-year old daughter and his pregnant wife, as well as all those using the road network,” a police announcement said.

It added that “the behaviour displayed by the driver was criminal”.

This is just one of five road accidents within the last three days caused due to high alcohol consumption.

“The last three days five road accidents have been recorded, where it emerged that drivers were under the influence of alcohol, specifically 127mg, 122mg, 112mg, 91mg and 134mg,” deputy police spokesman Stelios Stylianou told state broadcaster CybC.

As soon as investigations are completed, all cases will be filed in court, police said.

On Christmas Eve Police Chief Zacharias Chrysostomou issued a video plea on YouTube on calling drivers to spare their loved ones “unimaginable pain” by adopting a defensive driving approach to avoid road carnage over the holiday period.

Chrysostomou said in his message that “the 700 lives lost on the roads in the last ten years was too many”.

According to police data until December 23 this year, there were 44 road fatal road accidents with 45 people killed. Last year, 57 people died in road accidents.

The number of road collisions and deaths in Cyprus has decreased over time, but the number of fatalities as a proportion of accidents has increased from 12.8 per 1,000 accidents in 1982 to 39 fatalities per 1,000 accidents in 2014. Cyprus currently ranks 12th among the EU 28 in terms of road deaths.