UK Cypriots devastated by loss of ‘one of their own’

UK Cypriots joined the thousands leaving flowers, Cypriot and Greek flags and other tributes outside the north London home of superstar George Michael who unexpectedly died from heart failure in his sleep on Christmas day.

Stevens, now known as Yusuf Islam, tweeted: “So sad to hear my Cypriot brother @GeorgeMichael has passed away. Will miss him & pray God will have mercy on him. Condolences to his family.”

Michael was born in East Finchley, London in 1963 and christened Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou. His father, Kyriacos Panayiotou, a Greek Cypriot restaurateur, moved to England in the 1950s and changed his name to Jack Panos. Michael’s mother, Lesley Angold, who died in 1997, was an English dancer.

Michael spent the majority of his childhood in Kingsbury, London, in the home his parents bought soon after his birth. He attended Kingsbury High School. He also has older sisters Yioda and Melanie.

Similarly, Cat Stevens, born in Marylebone, London, to a Greek Cypriot family in 1948, and who changed his name to Yusuf Islam when he converted in 1977, was originally christened Steven Demetre Georgiou.

According to Parikiaki, the leading Greek Cypriot newspaper in London other well-known UK Cypriots also paid tribute to the star.

Cypriot High Commissioner in the UK Euripides Evriviades said: “A compatriot loss but the legacy remains”.

Christos Karaolis President of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK said: “George Michael was one of the most well-known U.K. Cypriots, selling over 100 million records worldwide and winning multiple music awards including 3 Brit Awards. Through his outstanding contribution to the music industry over the years, he highlighted the proud and exceptional contribution of Cypriots to the UK. He will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to his family”

Peter Andre, also famous as a singer said: “An incredible talent, An incredible loss RIP George Michael”.

Dimitri Stavrou better known as Stavros Flatley on Britain’s Got Talent said he grew up listening to George Michael’s music. “It still brings a smile to face when I remember dancing to Club Tropicana in the eighties and will forever be grateful to the man and his music for some wonderful memories whenever every time I hear his music …

another music legend gone …our condolences go out to all his family at this sad time”.

TV Psychologist Linda Papadopoulos, said the biggest poster on her wall as a teenager was of George Michael. I absolutely loved him, loved his music and felt so proud that he was from our little island of Cyprus. I was a fan of George, in every way, throughout my life and I’m truly devastated that he left this world so early- he brought so much happiness to so many. My thoughts go out to his family at this very difficult time. Rest in peace, amazing George; not sure how this world is ever going to dance again without you here”.

Bambos Charalambous the managing director of Parikiaki Newspaper said: “The Cypriot community lost its greatest son. George Michael was an iconic figure worldwide, he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends”

The online editor of Parikiaki and publisher of the book Greek Cypriots in the UK Michael Yiakoumi who had the honour of meeting and seeing George Michael in concert said: “Our UK Cypriot community is devastated by the tragic news, we have lost a very talented singer and songwriter whose music will always be remembered may he RIP”.

Theo Paphitis tweeted: “RIP George Michael how can this be? Unbelievable a legend and a big part of my growing up and musical life… thank you George”.

TV actor Peter Polycarpou said George Michael had the voice of an angel. “I was inspired by his work and his work will be acknowledged in the history of music. He was an inspiration for a us Cypriots.”