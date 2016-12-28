A quiet hour

If all the frenzy of the celebrations is too much to bear seek solace in a quiet cultural space suggests ALIX NORMAN

You’ve made it. You’ve coped with the 5am wake-up, tidied the wrapping paper, and stopped the kids from killing themselves – and each other – with their new drones/light sabres/chemistry sets. You’ve fielded the Christmas calls, got the turkey on the table, stuffed the ravenous relatives and sent them packing. Well done; the worst is over! And now it’s time to give yourself a break, a bit of peace and quiet before next week’s New Year celebrations. Here’s the perfect list of events to give you just what you deserve this week: enforced quiet.

Short of a public library, there’s nothing like an art gallery for a soothing hour of prescribed peace. You’re unlikely to encounter screaming children; conversation is frowned upon; and a spot of mesmerised canvas-gazing will make anyone look like a connoisseur lost in the beauty of art – you really can’t lose! So frazzled residents of the capital may find the airy premises of the Loukia and Michael Zampelas Art Museum just the ticket for a much-needed touch of zen.

The temporary exhibition First Generation of Cypriot Artists features graduates from the Surikov Academy of Fine Arts in Moscow and runs until January 25 (so if you can’t snatch a quiet moment this week, you still have a bit of time to enjoy the exhibits). Including works by Andreas Charalambous, Christos Foukaras, Mariam Suhanova-Foukara, Hambis Tsangaris, Andreas Makariou, Kyriakos Tamanas and George Gavriel, First Generation is an exhibition of the students’ new body of work along with works from their studies (from the years 1969 to 1987) which showcases just how the artists have been integral to the development and formation of Cypriot art as a whole. “Based on inspirations common in nature and their devotion to painting, in particular printmaking,” organisers explain, “the artists demonstrate their virtuosity which can be traced from their early artistic practices.”

Those living by the coast have a huge advantage over us city types when it comes to snatching an hour of contemplation: a walk on the beach, or perhaps a brave paddle in the waves is just the thing to set an overworked mind at ease. But should you prefer to stay in the warm for your moment of calm, then the Gallery Kypriaki Gonia is the place to be.

Open until January 16, Cyprus Mosaic in Time – The Need of Nostalgia is the newest exhibition from renowned local artist Andros Efstathiou. Veteran of innumerable solo and group exhibitions around the world, a professor of art and the creator behind what is probably the island’s best-known artistic protest to date (the 2013 toilet installation outside the Central Bank), Efstathiou is a highly respected, eminently talented individual. And his latest oeuvre promises to be meditative viewing… “Five monumental paintings which reflect the sensitivity and respect the artist has for his country; an unfolding panorama of landscapes featuring traditional folk motives, mosaics and carved scenes which, in conjunction with the plant world, reveal multi-layered compositions of a surreal world made personal.”

If you’re based in Limassol, we’re advocating something a little different for that much-needed hour of peace. The ballet. But wait… the last thing we want is for you to start stressing about dressing up to spend the night peering bleary-eyed at a distant stage. No, what we’d like is for you to spend an evening in your comfiest jeans, gently reclined and enjoying the beauty of dance through the wonder of the silver screen. And that’s just what you’ll get at The Rialto in Limassol, with a special showing of The Royal Ballet’s glorious production The Nutcracker.

Taking place on December 27, the screening celebrates the 90th birthday of Peter Wright who, in 1984, created what is considered to be the performance par excellence of The Nutcracker for the Royal Ballet. Billed as “The quintessential Christmas experience”, this screening falls within the framework of the Royal Opera House programme (check out the Rialto website for more such) and promises to be an exquisitely choreographed evening of enchanting escapism, set to the magnificent music of Tchaikovsky…

Go on – take an hour off and enjoy a moment of perfect peace this week. You deserve it.

First Generation of Cypriot Artists from the Surikov Academy of Fine Arts in Moscow

At the Loukia and Michael Zampelas Art Museum in Nicosia runs until January 25. For more information visit www.zampelasart.com.cy, or call 22 456098

Cyprus Mosaic in Time – The Need of Nostalgia

At the Gallery Kypriaki Gonia in Larnaca runs until January 16. For more information visit www.gallerykypriakigonia.com.cy or call 24 621 109

The Nutcracker

Screening of Royal Ballet performance at The Rialto, Limassol, at 18.30 on December 27. Tickets cost € 10/15. For more information and bookings visit www.rialto.com.cy or call 25 343900