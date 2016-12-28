Alli double helps Spurs sink 10-man Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur kept up the pressure on the Premier League’s top four after coming from behind to beat 10-man Southampton 4-1 thanks to two goals from Dele Alli and one apiece by Harry Kane and Son Heung-min on Wednesday.

Alli cancelled out Virgil Van Dijk’s second-minute opener before Kane fired Tottenham ahead and missed a penalty after Southampton winger Nathan Redmond hacked down Alli and was sent off.

With the Saints throwing caution to the wind in search of an equaliser in the closing stages, substitute Son rounded off a swift break for Tottenham‘s third and Alli capped a fine individual performance with an almost identical strike.

The result left Spurs fifth in the table with 36 points from 18 matches, one behind fourth-placed arch-rivals Arsenal and three adrift of third-placed Manchester City. Southampton remained eighth on 24 points.