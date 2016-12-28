Burglars take €400,000 from house safe

Burglars who broke into the residence of a Russia woman in Limassol got away with €400,000 in cash from a safe in a bedroom cupboard, police said Wednesday.

“Police are investigating a very serious offence, the theft of a large amount of cash, which took place yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon between 4.30 and 7.30 while the owner was out,” Ioannis Sotiriades, head of Limassol CID told the Cyprus Mail.

“There appears to be more than one perpetrator, they were well organised and had probably been watching the place. We are looking into the possibility that this was carried out by the same people

responsible for similar offences in the past.”

The burglars broke into the 39-year-old woman’s Yermasoyia house through an aluminium balcony door after she went out with her son. Though the house had an alarm system and CCTV, neither was turned on at the time.

“We urge households with CCTV and alarms to have them turned on all the time, regardless of whether the owners are at home or out,” Sotiriades said, adding that even if people were at home asleep, they

should have their security measures in operation.

The culprits broke into one of two safes bolted onto the wall inside a bedroom cupboard. The second safe, containing jewellery, was left untouched. According to the woman, whose husband is away on business, the cash was in €500 notes.

Sotiriades told the Cyprus Mail that reports the house’s CCTV was on and had filmed the perpetrators movements were inaccurate.