Christmas movie magic

Who doesn’t love to watch Christmas movies at this time of year? Even the Gringe must love to get his popcorn, a box of tissues for when he gets all emotional and watches his favourite soppy, Christmas film.

And there are some classics that you really must see to complete the whole feel of the season. The Nautilos Youth Centre in Nicosia will be showing us a few for free tomorrow and Friday.

First up is the animated dark fantasy musical film The Nightmare Before Christmas tomorrow at 7pm. The animation, written by Tim Burton, tells the tale of Jack Skellington, the king of Halloween Town, who discovers Christmas Town and wants to bring Christmas back home with him. His attempts cause a bit of confusion and the dark and the merry get a little mingled.

On Friday, the mood is set for a movie marathon when Home Alone one and two will be screened. As we all know by now, in both Christmas comedies, Macaulay Culkin plays Kevin McCallister, a boy who is is mistakenly left behind when his family flies to Paris for their Christmas vacation in the first one. While the family is away he has to fend off two bumbling burglars and protect his home. In the second installment, and a year later, he is in New York and pretty much finds himself in similar predicament.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Screening of the film. December 29. The Nautilos Youth Centre, Agrafon, Strovolos. 7pm. Free. Tel: 70-088015

Movie Marathon – Home Alone

Screeing of Home Alone 1 and 2. December 30. The Nautilos Youth Centre, Agrafon, Strovolos. 4pm. Free. Tel: 70-088015