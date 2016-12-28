Conscript arrested in the north on drugs charges

A 19-year-old conscript, a non-Cypriot citizen of the Republic, was remanded on Wednesday for three days in the north for the alleged possession of 60 grammes of cannabis.

According to media reports in the north, the 19-year-old was arrested on Monday at the Arasta area in Nicosia in the north, for the possession of 60 grammes of cannabis during an operation by the drug squad.

The teen reportedly told police he had bought the cannabis for €50 from the government-controlled areas and transported it to the north on behalf of another person, whom he refuses to name.