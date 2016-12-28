Coordinated anti-gambling campaign continues

Police Wednesday said their campaign against illegal gambling continued unabated with raids carried out in Nicosia and 22 more people booked for gaming offences.

“Members of Nicosia’s crime prevention unit, within the coordinated campaign to combat illegal gaming, yesterday (Tuesday) evening and in the early hours of today, carried out various checks in Nicosia,” police said.

During the operations, four reports were made of gambling, with 22 people in total, brought to book.

Police say that at around 8pm on Tuesday, officers raided a Nicosia coffee shop where they found six people, including the manager of the establishment, playing poker for cash.

All the players were charged, to be summoned later, while the manager was also charged with allowing the premises to be used for gambling and €60, plus 104 playing cards and 63 plastic chips were taken as evidence.

Among those busted, charged and released during the Nicosia raids were another four people plus a 43-year-old in charge of another coffee shop, again found to be playing poker, with 104 cards and €25 confiscated as evidence.

“The police, in order to stamp out any infringements of the law relating to gambling and online gaming, will make daily intensive checks at casinos, clubs, cafes and other premises, both in towns and villages, and in cases where any violations are identified, will immediately make reports,” police said.

The Christmas season on the island is traditionally a busy time for police and gamblers with many clubs and coffee shops, especially those belonging to football and other sporting associations, being used for illegal gaming.