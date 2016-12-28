Cypriot passport ranks 13th on global power scale

December 28th, 2016 Cyprus 0 comments

The Cypriot passport ranks among the strongest in the world, as holders are able to travel to 146 countries without a visa.

According to the updated Passport Index, Cyprus gets a Passport Power Rank of 13, and an Individual Power Rank of 36 globally.

Its Global Mobility Score (for visa-free travel) of 146 ranks it above such countries as Lichtenstein, Monaco and Brazil.

The German passport scores the highest, as its holders can visit 158 countries visa-free. Sweden, Finland and France ranked 2nd, 3rd and 4th, respectively.

The United Kingdom has a Global Mobility Score of 156, the United States 155, and the Russian Federation 104.
Greece has a Passport Power Rank of 7, with a Global Mobility Score of 152.

See: https://www.passportindex.org/comparebyPassport.php?p1=cy

