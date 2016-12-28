Daisy Ridley is devastated by the death of Carrie Fisher

The ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ actress has paid tribute to her co-star who passed away at the age of 60 on Tuesday (27.12.16) after suffering a heart attack.

She said in a statement: “I’m devastated at this monumental loss. How lucky we all are to have known her, and how awful that we have to say goodbye.”

Meanwhile, ‘Star Wars’ director J.J. Abrams also paid his respects to the late actress, who he described as “beautiful, tough and wonderful”.

In a handwritten note posted on Twitter, he wrote: “You didn’t need to meet Carrie Fisher to understand her power.

“She was just as brilliant and beautiful, tough and wonderful, incisive and funny as you could imagine. What an unfair thing to lose her. How lucky to have been blessed with her at all.”

Carrie’s untimely death was announced by the family’s spokesperson Simon Halls earlier on Tuesday.

Issuing a statement on behalf of Carrie’s only daughter Billie Lourd, he said: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Carrie first fell ill whilst on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday (23.12.16). Eyewitnesses said at the time that she stopped breathing and had to be administered CPR by staff as well as doctors and nurses who happened to be travelling on the flight.

On landing, Carrie was rushed to UCLA Medical Centre where she was reportedly put on a ventilator and spent time in intensive care before she passed away on Tuesday.