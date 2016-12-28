Drug use may have caused death

A Romanian man was found dead in the toilet of his Larnaca flat by his wife in what appears to be a drug related fatality, it was reported on Wednesday.

According to police, the 28-year-old was discovered by his spouse, also a Romanian national, who informed the police at about 9.10pm on Tuesday.

Larnaca CID officers who visited the scene found two syringes and a lighter near the dead man’s body, as well as a spoon, possibly containing a drug, in the bin of the toilet.

An ambulance was sent from Larnaca general hospital, with a nurse finding the man had no heartbeat and the duty doctors at the hospital pronouncing the man dead on arrival.

Police have ruled out foul play with the exact causes of death to be established by an autopsy due to be carried out Wednesday by coroner Sophocles Sophocleous.

The objects found in the toilet were taken for forensic tests.