Epiphany celebrations to take place in Famagusta

December 28th, 2016 Cyprus 0 comments

File photo: Service for the Epitaphios at the Ayios Georgios Exorinos church in Famagusta (Photo Larnaca Press)

For the second time since 1974, Orthodox Epiphany will be celebrated on January 6, in Famagusta.

According to a press release issued by the Bishopric of Constantia and Famagusta, the liturgy of Epiphany will take place from 7:30am to 10:30 a.m. at Ayios Georgios Exorinos within the walls of the old city of occupied Famagusta.

Pilgrims will then go to the Glossa beach where the blessing of the waters will take place, a ceremony that includes diving to retrieve the Holy Cross which the priest throws in the water, according to the Greek Orthodox tradition.

The celebration is organised by the Bishopric of Constantia and Famagusta, the Famagusta municipality and the Initiative Famagusta, Our City.

 

 

