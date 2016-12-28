Khloé Kardashian is the fittest celebrity of 2017

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star works out religiously five

times a week in order to keep her body and mind healthy, and it’s

certainly paid off as she has swiped the winning title in heat

magazine’s Fit List for next year.

Fit List 2017 judge Dalton Wong told the magazine: “Khloé hasn’t tried

to fit the norm of what other girls or other people think she should

look like.

“She exercises her legs to embrace them, not to make them really

small. She is doing everything that I would tell my daughters to do:

love what you were made with and don’t conform to looking a certain

size.”

‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ winner Scarlett Moffatt – who

lost a staggering 42lbs this year after doctors warned her she was at

risk of diabetes – was nipping at the 34-year-old star’s heels but

trailed behind in second place.

Nicole Scherzinger claimed third place, while Caroline Flack, Davina

McCall and Charlotte Crosby wormed their way onto the list, taking

fourth, fifth and sixth.

American plus-size model Ashley Graham – who is proud to embrace her curves – secured the seventh position, while Britney Spears came in at eighth.

Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima fell to the bottom of the list in

ninth place, while Olympic athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill concluded the

Top 10.

The heat Fit List was compiled by a panel of industry experts as they

scrutinised the celebrities’ workouts, their approach to nutrition and

their attitude to their bodies to bring you the fittest, most fabulous

famous women around the world.

For the Top 30 Fit List, visit: http://lifestyle.one/heat/