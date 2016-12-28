Khloé Kardashian is the fittest celebrity of 2017

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star works out religiously five
times a week in order to keep her body and mind healthy, and it’s
certainly paid off as she has swiped the winning title in heat
magazine’s Fit List for next year.
Fit List 2017 judge Dalton Wong told the magazine: “Khloé hasn’t tried
to fit the norm of what other girls or other people think she should
look like.
“She exercises her legs to embrace them, not to make them really
small. She is doing everything that I would tell my daughters to do:
love what you were made with and don’t conform to looking a certain
size.”
‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ winner Scarlett Moffatt – who
lost a staggering 42lbs this year after doctors warned her she was at
risk of diabetes – was nipping at the 34-year-old star’s heels but
trailed behind in second place.
Nicole Scherzinger claimed third place, while Caroline Flack, Davina
McCall and Charlotte Crosby wormed their way onto the list, taking
fourth, fifth and sixth.
American plus-size model Ashley Graham – who is proud to embrace her curves – secured the seventh position, while Britney Spears came in at eighth.
Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima fell to the bottom of the list in
ninth place, while Olympic athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill concluded the
Top 10.
The heat Fit List was compiled by a panel of industry experts as they
scrutinised the celebrities’ workouts, their approach to nutrition and
their attitude to their bodies to bring you the fittest, most fabulous
famous women around the world.
For the Top 30 Fit List, visit: http://lifestyle.one/heat/