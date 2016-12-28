Negotiating team meets in Troodos

President Nicos Anastasiades had a meeting with his negotiating team at the presidential residence on Troodos on Wednesday.

On Friday, the President is scheduled to travel to Athens for a meeting with Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras at which foreign ministers would also be present.

President Anastasiades is set to meet the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on January 4, and most probably on the 7th, before the Geneva talks that are scheduled to start on January 9.

Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides has said that the efforts were being intensified, ahead of Geneva, pointing out that we were at a crucial juncture now. All efforts, he said, aimed at creating those conditions at the negotiating table that would help yield a positive outcome on the discussion for security and guarantees in Geneva.

The permanent secretaries of the foreign ministries of Greece and Turkey were scheduled to meet today in Ankara, to discuss the possible meeting between Tsipras and Turkey’s president Tayyip Erdogan.